Bengaluru Police Resort To Lathi charge As New Year Celebrations Go Out Of Control

The police resorted to the lathi charge as the huge crowd gathered in Kormangala went out of control.

Police resort to lathi charge in Bengaluru to control the crowd.
Bengaluru: A huge crowd gathered at Kormangala in Bengaluru went out of control following some molestation instances. However, the police have not confirmed any such incident as no complaints have been registered as of now. The police resorted to the lathi charge as the huge crowd gathered in Kormangala went out of control. According to the police they had to go for a lathi charge as people standing outside pubs were staring at people dancing inside.

Watch: Police Resort To Lathi Charge As Crowd Goes Out Of Control In Kormangala

Massive Deployment of Police To Ensure Safety Of Women

A massive contingent of police was deployed at MG Road, Brigade Road, and Church Street. To ensure the safety of women, the police created 37 women’s safety islands in the CBD areas and across the city. Watch towers were put up every 100m.




Published Date: January 1, 2023 7:01 AM IST





