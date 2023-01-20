Home

Bengaluru Road Rage: Man Dragged on Car’s Bonnet For 1 Km, Horrific Video Emerges

The purported video of the incident showed the driver continues to drive the car despite a man clinging to the bonnet of the car.

Bengaluru Road Rage: The incident took place near Ullala main road in Jnanabharati PS limits.

Bengaluru: In yet another incident of road rage, a man was seen dragged for nearly 1 kilometre on the bonnet of a car in Bengaluru on Friday. The purported video of the incident showed the driver continues to drive the car despite a man clinging to the bonnet of the car. The incident took place near Ullala main road in Jnanabharati PS limits.

Giving details, police said two separate FIRs have been filed after the incident. One FIR was filed against the driver, identified as Priyanka for carrying the man on her car’s bonnet. The complaint has been filed under section 307 of the IPC.

Bengaluru Road Rage: Watch Video Here

Another incident of dragging in #Bengaluru, a woman has dragged a man sitting on her SUV’s bonnet for 3 km in Ullal Main Road, Jnanabarathi on Friday morning in a road rage. A case & counter case has been filed against the woman and the man climbing SUV bonnet.@DeccanHerald pic.twitter.com/ZV4Qm2d6AD — Chaithanya (@ChaithanyaSwamy) January 20, 2023

A second FIR has been filed against four people, the man sitting on the bonnet, and three others — Yashwant, Sujan and Vinay- under section 354 of the IPC.

The latest incident comes just days after a 71-year-old man was dragged by a scooter for nearly one kilometre in broad daylight in Bengaluru. The incident was reported after the scooter, which was coming from wrong side, hit the victim’s car on Magadi road.

In a complaint, the man, identified as Darshan, alleged that Priyanka’s Tata Nexon collided with his Maruti Suzuki Swift. Both had an argument, during which she allegedly showed him the finger, according to the complaint.

When the man tried to stop her from leaving, she gunned the engine and hit him, flinging him on to the bonnet. Then she drove for about a kilometre.



