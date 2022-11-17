Bengaluru To Face Power Cut In These Areas Today. Check Complete List Here

Bengaluru has been facing power shutdowns from Tuesday to Thursday this week, as it is undertaking some periodical repair and maintenance works.

Bengaluru: In a bid to undertake some repair and maintenance works across the city, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) informed that several parts of the city will face power cuts on Thursday (November 17). These repair and maintenance works include quarterly and half-year maintence, and construction of new direct current lines. Outages might occur between 10 am and 3 pm, with some works stretching till 10 pm.

The Bescom notice said that the outage will start at 10 am and will go on till 3 pm in areas of “66/11kV Yellar Bande MUSS”.

“There is a Line Clear availed by KPTCL for carrying out Maintenance work of incoming line, outgoing line, Transformer Bays, 66kV bus Gos, 11kV bus and breaker maintenance, for attending Hotspot works, for conducting Tan-Delta of 20MVA Power Tr-1 & its CTs & CTs of 66kV Lines at 66/11KV Yellar Bande MUSS,” said the notice.

FULL LIST OF AREAS TO FACE POWER OUTAGE IN BENGALURU TODAY

AK Ashram Road

Devagowda Road

RT Nagar 1st Block

Thimmaiah Garden

Modi Garden

Military Area

Veerannapalya

Lumbini Garden

BWSSB Sewage plant

Mariyannaplaya

Coffee board L/O

Kempapura

Dasarahalli

Maruthi L/O

Buvaneshwari nagar

BEL Corporate Office

Chankya L/O, Nagawara

M.S.Ramaiah North city

Thanisandra main road

Ashirwad Nagar

Amarjyothi L/O

Rachenahalli main road

Mestry Palya

Royal enclave

Sri Rmpura village

VHBCS L/O

Jojappa L/O

17th cross Govindpura

Veerannapalya Main Road

Byrappa L/O and surrounding areas.

The city has been facing power shutdowns from Tuesday to Thursday this week, as it is undertaking some periodical repair and maintenance works.



