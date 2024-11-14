Home

Bengaluru to face water supply cut for 2 hours TODAY, BWSSB issues alert

During the repair work, the Tataguni 220kV power station along with all pumping equipment in the Cauvery Water Supply Scheme will be shut down for two hours, causing water disruption across all Cauvery water stages.

Bengaluru water supply cut: The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has announced water supply disruption of straight two hours from 10.30 AM to 12.30 PM on Nov 14, Thursday. As per the Deccan Herald reports, this disruption is caused due to the emergency repair work, involving the replacement of the 220 kV High Level Bus GOS, and other equipment along with the 220kV power line between the Vrishabhavathi power plant and the Tataguni power plant.

In a post on X, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) wrote, “Due to change of equipment between Vrishabhavathi and Tataguni power plants. There will be a disruption in water supply on the 14th from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm.”

“Public is requested to cooperate.” it further added.

Cauvery water supply project

In October, the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar launched the Cauvery Phase 5 Water Supply Project. It is the water crisis situation in the state. It is capable of supplying water to approximately 5 million people in Bengaluru. This project includes the construction of India’s largest water treatment plant which has a capacity of 775 MLD to ensure the continuous operation.











