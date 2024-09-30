Bent of Mind Celebrates Durga Puja with the launch of New Music Video ‘Dugga Elo Gouri Elo’

Subhamoy Sarkar and Priyam Das, the two most dynamic personalities and the founder of the newly emerged Music label, Bent of Mind, has proudly announced their first original release, “Dugga Elo Gouri Elo”, which has been set against with the vibrant celebration of the Bengali’s very own and heartfelt Durga Puja festival. The Music video is now available in Youtube, and across all leading audio platforms, that majorly includes Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon Music, Youtube Music, Gaana, Wynk Music, Saavan etc.