Besharam Bigots Baahubali Producer And Prakash Raj Slams BJP Minister’s Remarks Over Deepika Padukones Saffron Bikini

‘Besharam Bigots’: Baahubali Producer And Prakash Raj Slams BJP Minister’s Remarks Over Deepika Padukone’s ‘Saffron Bikini’

Besharam Rang Controversy: Prakash Raj, known for his acting prowess and unabashed views on society and politics never minces words when it comes to calling a spade a spade. The Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy actor recently slammed Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra’s remarks over Deepika Padukone’s saffron bikini in the Besharam Rang song. The musical peppy number from Siddharth Anand’s spy thriller Pathaan, that is breaking the internet didn’t go down too well with a section of netizens and self-proclaimed moral police. The BJP minister has stated that the song picturised on Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan ‘has been shot with a dirty mindset’. Now, Prakash Raj lashed out at Mishra in his tweets.

#Besharam BIGOTS.. So it’s okay when Saffron clad men garland rapists..give hate speech, broker MLAs, a Saffron clad swamiji rapes Minors, But not a DRESS in a film ?? #justasking

….Protesters Burn Effigies Of SRK In Indore. Their Demand: Ban ‘Pathaan’ https://t.co/00Wa982IU4 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) December 15, 2022

The actor wrote in his quote tweet, “#Besharam BIGOTS.. So it’s okay when Saffron clad men garland rapists..give hate speech, broker MLAs, a Saffron clad swamiji rapes Minors, But not a DRESS in a film ?? #justasking ….Protesters Burn Effigies Of SRK In Indore. Their Demand: Ban ‘Pathaan’”. In another tweet he had captioned, “Disgusting … How long should we tolerate these ..Colour Blind #AndhBhakts .. #justasking.” Recently even Baahubali 2 producer Shobu Yarlagadda had called out the BJP leader’s remarks.

We are really hitting rock bottom now ! https://t.co/HXnfJkYzeh — Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_) December 14, 2022

Pathaan releases on January 25 2023 and also stars John Abraham in a pivotal role. The film has an extended cameo by Salman Khan as Tiger 3 as it’s a part of YRF’s spy universe.

For more updates on Besharam Rang controversy and Pathaan, check out this space at India.com.



