Besharam Rang Controversy Nusrat Jahan Onir Swara Bhasker And Others Slam Trolls Check Reactions

Besharam Rang Controversy: Nusrat Jahan, Onir, Swara Bhasker and other celebs reacted to the row over the ‘Pathaan’ song.

Besharam Rang Controversy: The row over Pathaan‘s viral song Besharam Rang has divided netizens on the internet. While a certain section is supporting radical groups objecting to Deepika Padukone’s saffron bikini in the song. Others are condemning the narrow-minded and sexist views over a song that has been already cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). After strong reaction from Prakash Raj, TMC MP and actor Nusrat Jahan also slammed the row over Besharam Rang song. Onir, Swara Bhasker and Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda also condemned the politicization and polarization over a song.

CHECK OUT CELEBS REACTION TO BESHARAM RANG CONTROVERSY:

Pathaan also stars John Abraham in a pivotal role and has an extended cameo by Salman Khan. The film releases on January 25, 2022.

Published Date: December 17, 2022 5:21 PM IST





