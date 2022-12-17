Besharam Rang Controversy Nusrat Jahan Onir Swara Bhasker And Others Slam Trolls Check Reactions

Besharam Rang Controversy: Nusrat Jahan, Onir, Swara Bhasker and other celebs reacted to the row over the ‘Pathaan’ song.

Besharam Rang Controversy: The row over Pathaan‘s viral song Besharam Rang has divided netizens on the internet. While a certain section is supporting radical groups objecting to Deepika Padukone’s saffron bikini in the song. Others are condemning the narrow-minded and sexist views over a song that has been already cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). After strong reaction from Prakash Raj, TMC MP and actor Nusrat Jahan also slammed the row over Besharam Rang song. Onir, Swara Bhasker and Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda also condemned the politicization and polarization over a song.

#NDTVExclusive | “BJP has a problem with women wearing hijabs and women wearing bikinis. Are they going to tell the new-age women of India what to wear?”: TMC MP Nussrat Jahan (@nusratchirps) on the row over Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘#Pathaan‘ pic.twitter.com/voOOHTw9UZ — NDTV (@ndtv) December 16, 2022

The signs of a TYRINNICAL RULE include banning movies, detaining journalists, and punishing common people for speaking the truth. CAPPING Freedom of Speech and Expression means just that. All this under the BJP regime while Mr @amitmalviya is busy accusing others of the same. https://t.co/by9FXVAuHw — Nussrat Jahan (@nusratchirps) December 15, 2022

Can’t imagine that the most important thing to debate for a bunch of politicians (whose claim to fame is propagating hate and dividing the country & instigating violence) & the mainstream media is the costume worn by two actors for a song! #unemployment #inflation #ClimateCrisis — iamOnir (@IamOnir) December 16, 2022

#Besharam BIGOTS.. So it’s okay when Saffron clad men garland rapists..give hate speech, broker MLAs, a Saffron clad swamiji rapes Minors, But not a DRESS in a film ?? #justasking

….Protesters Burn Effigies Of SRK In Indore. Their Demand: Ban ‘Pathaan’ https://t.co/00Wa982IU4 — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) December 15, 2022

We are really hitting rock bottom now ! https://t.co/HXnfJkYzeh — Shobu Yarlagadda (@Shobu_) December 14, 2022

Pathaan also stars John Abraham in a pivotal role and has an extended cameo by Salman Khan. The film releases on January 25, 2022.

