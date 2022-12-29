Besharam Rang Controversy: Former censor board chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani has reacted to the ‘Pathaan’ row and said that ‘CBFC must have been pressurised by the ministry’.







Besharam Rang Controversy: Pahlaj Nihalani Reacts to ‘Pathaan’ Row, Says ‘CBFC Must Have Been Pressurised’

Besharam Rang Controversy: The controversy comprising the Besharam Rang song from Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan movie has sparked a nationwide debate on ‘freedom of expression’ and ‘right to dissent’. The social media trolling and public outrage by hard-liners has forced the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) to review the song from the Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer spy-action-thriller. There has been a lot of uproar by political activists and moral police over Deepika’s ‘saffron’ bikini in the song. Now, CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi has confirmed the same and said that makers have been advised to introduce some changes in the film. Reacting to the whole hoopla, former censor board chief Pahlaj Nihalani has said that the CBFC might have been ‘pressurised from the ministry’.

PAHLAJ NIHLANI FEELS CBFC MUST HAVE BEEN PRESSURISED TO REVIEW BESHARAM RANG SONG

Nihalani, in an interaction with ETimes said, “There’s no guideline that states that a colour can be cut. You can suggest changes if there’s vulgarity or obscenity. But if they ask for cuts because of colour, it would be a wrong proceeding. There could be pressure from the ministry… Pathaan is a victim of controversy. The CBFC must have got pressurised from the ministry to delete this portion of saffron colour. Otherwise, they had cleared the costume and the shot in the trailer.” He further opined, “It is the committee’s right to decide what cuts and modifications are needed. They will have to see the revised version. Prasoon Joshi might have given a statement, but he has no right to watch Pathaan with the examining committee. He must have got pressure from the ministry to see the film carefully because of saffron colour. If they suggest a cut because of colour then it would be a wrong proceeding.”

The former CBFC chairperson alleged that ‘Pathaan is a victim of controversy’. He stated that the CBFC must have received a letter from the ministry ahead of the films’ release ‘because of the law-and-order situation’.

Pathaan also stars John Abraham as the antagonist and has an extended cameo by Salman Khan as Tiger from Tiger 3.

