Best Agrolife Ltd. Becomes the First Indian Company to Launch Indigenously Manufactured CTPR

Best Agrolife Ltd., a major player in the Indian Agri inputs market, has announced the introduction of two new CTPR-based formulations, CITIGEN and VISTARA. With this BAL has become the first Indian agrochemical company to manufacture CTPR technical indigenously.

“CTPR (Chlorantraniliprole) is a novel insecticide with a unique mode of action. It belongs to the chemical group of anthranilic diamides. It kills the insects by activating the ryanodine receptor in insects muscles and releasing the cellular calcium that causes the termination of feeding, increased lethargy, and muscular paralysis, eventually leading to death. In addition, chlorantraniliprole presents low mammalian toxicity and can kill a wide range of insect pests without harming beneficial arthropods,” shared Mr. Vimal Alawadhi, Managing Director – Best Agrolife Limited.

“There is extensive usage of CTPR (Chlorantraniliprole) based products and its market size is more than Rs. 2000 crore at present which is a total of 8% of the pesticide market. However, we were dependent on other countries for CTPR till now. With CITIGEN and VISTARA we minimize this dependency and will contribute to the GOI’s Make In India mission by making this crucial insecticide affordable and accessible to farmers across the globe,” he added further.

CITIGEN (Chlorantraniliprole 18.5% W/W SC) is a broad-spectrum insecticide with exceptional insecticide efficacy, longer rain fastness, and low mammalian toxicity. Other than sugarcane and rice CITIGEN is highly recommended for controlling pests of cabbage, cotton, tomato, chili, soybean, brinjal, pigeon pea, Bengal gram, black gram, bitter gourd, okra, maize, and groundnut crop. It acts on Ball worm, stem borer, fruit borer, gram pod borer, stem fly, tobacco caterpillar, and pod borer.

India is the second largest producer of rice and sugarcane in the world with 39.7 mha and 58.28 lakh hectares area under cultivation respectively. However, shoot borers and stem borers pose serious problems and cause dead hearts in young plants of these cash crops leading to serious crop damage. VISTARA (chlorantraniliprole 0.4% GR) prevents the build-up of shoot borer and stem borer populations in paddy and sugarcane and protects growers from incurring losses due to low crop yield and thereby maximizing output. Due to its low dosage, it is also safe for the environment.

Listed among the top 15 agrochemical companies in India, Best Agrolife Ltd. (BAL) is a research-based organization that serves the farmer community across the globe by bringing in world-class and cost-effective farm solutions in the form of novel agrochemical formulations. The company offers more than 70 formulations of insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, and PGRs and retains an unrivaled portfolio of 360+ formulations and more than 80 technical manufacturing licenses. Other than experiencing tremendous success with its newly launched products-Ronfen, AxeMan, Warden, Tombo, and Reveal BAL also recently became the first Indian agrochemical company that holds the registration for the indigenous manufacturing of the crucial herbicide Pyroxasulfone.