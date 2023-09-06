Best Agrolife Ltd. Receives 20-Year Patent for Innovative Pest and Disease Management Solution

Best Agrolife Ltd., a renowned agrochemical company in India, has announced a groundbreaking achievement in agricultural innovation. One of the company’s wholly owned subsidiaries, Seedlings India Pvt. Ltd. has been granted a 20-year patent for a revolutionary invention of a Synergistic Pesticidal Composition that includes two insecticides and a fungicide to address some of the most pressing challenges in rice cultivation.

The patented invention is a powerful and effective solution for tackling the Brown Plant Hopper (BPH), Green Leaf Hopper, White Backed Plant, and a variety of fungal diseases that have long plagued rice crops in India and around the world.

The insecticides featured in this groundbreaking composition offer a dual mode of action that is highly effective against the Brown Plant Hopper (BPH). BPH has become increasingly resistant to conventional agrochemicals, posing a significant threat to rice farmers. Best Agrolife Ltd.s solution provides a fresh approach to combat this devastating pest and safeguard rice crops.

In addition to its prowess against insect pests, the patented composition includes a potent fungicide that has been globally recognized for its effectiveness in agriculture. This fungicide has a proven track record in combatting a range of fungal diseases, including white mold, rot, early and late leaf spot, rusts, and rice blast. Its inclusion in this innovative formula further enhances its utility and versatility in rice cultivation.

Mr. Vimal Kumar, Managing Director, Best Agrolife Ltd., expressed his enthusiasm about this groundbreaking invention, stating, “At Best Agrolife Ltd., we are committed to advancing agricultural practices and providing farmers with sustainable and effective solutions. This patent represents a significant milestone in our journey to enhance crop protection and yields. We believe this innovation will play a vital role in ensuring food security for our nation and beyond.”

This patent reinforces Best Agrolife Ltd.s commitment to research and development, as well as its dedication to addressing the evolving challenges faced by farmers. By continually investing in cutting-edge solutions, the company aims to empower farmers with the tools they need to secure their livelihoods and contribute to global food security.

It is noteworthy that following the approval for domestic production of their ambitious product Tricolor, BAL launched it nationwide. Tricolor quickly gained popularity among farmers due to the highly satisfying results it delivered.

About Best Agrolife Ltd.

Best Agrolife Ltd. is a leading agrochemical company in India dedicated to improving the productivity and sustainability of agriculture. With a focus on innovation and research, Best Agrolife Ltd develops and delivers high-quality agrochemical solutions that help farmers protect their crops and optimize yields. The company is committed to ensuring food security and promoting sustainable farming practices. Currently, BAL has 7,000 MTPA and 30,000 MTPA technicals and formulation manufacturing capacity, respectively, through three of its manufacturing plants in Gajraula, Greater Noida, and Jammu & Kashmir. BAL currently has more than 5200 distributors in India. It retains an impressive portfolio of 400+ formulations and more than 100+ technical manufacturing licenses.

