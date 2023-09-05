Best Agrolife Revolutionizes Agriculture with “Tricolor” Fungicide Launch in Telangana

Best Agrolife Limited (BAL), a prominent name in the agrochemical sector, hosted a momentous event in Medchal, Telangana on August 23rd. The gathering marked the unveiling of BALs latest innovation, the fungicide “Tricolor” and provided an interactive platform for over 750 distinguished dealers. The event underscored BALs dedication to fostering sustainable agriculture and pioneering agrochemical solutions.

Tricolor Fungicide launched in Telangana

“Tricolor” the focal point of the event, emerged as a product of BALs persistent innovation. Comprising Trifloxystrobin 10% + Difenoconazole 12.5% + Sulphur 3% SC, this state-of-the-art fungicide offers comprehensive disease control capabilities. Its distinctive composition delivers prophylactic, curative, and eradicative actions, effectively addressing a diverse range of crop diseases such as Sheath blight, Powdery Mildew, Scab, and Alternaria. The strategic combination of the three active ingredients ensures heightened efficacy, benefiting crops like Rice, Tomato, Grapes, Chilli, Wheat, Mango, and Apple.

The event highlighted BALs resolute commitment to propelling agriculture forward through innovative and sustainable solutions.

Mr. Vimal Kumar, Managing Director, Best Agrolife, conveyed his enthusiasm for Tricolors potential impact on farmers and the agricultural community. He remarked, “Tricolor is poised to play a pivotal role in enhancing agricultural productivity and contributing to the welfare of the farming community, not only in Telangana but across the entire nation. With its comprehensive approach and a fusion of Trifloxystrobin, Difenoconazole, and Sulphur, Tricolor stands as an exceptionally potent fungicide. It effectively addresses the complex challenges faced in cultivating key crops within the region, promising amplified yields and healthier produce.”

Mr. SBVR Prasad, Executive Director, Best Agrolife, highlighted the company’s vision, stating, “We are dedicated to curating essential products for farmers and performing assessments of crop pests to offer the most advantageous and valuable solutions. What distinguishes us is our competitive pricing comparable to multinational corporations, as our goal is to serve farmers throughout the entire nation. We eagerly anticipate giving utmost importance to the requirements of our farmers and securing their prosperity.”

About Best Agrolife Limited

Best Agrolife Limited is a distinguished player in Indias agrochemical landscape, recognized as one of the top 15 agrochemical companies in the country. Driven by research and innovation, BAL focuses on delivering cost-effective and world-class crop solutions through novel agrochemical formulations, aimed at boosting crop productivity. Currently, BAL has 7,000 MTPA and 30,000 MTPA technicals and formulation manufacturing capacity, respectively, through three of its manufacturing plants in Gajraula, Greater Noida, and Jammu & Kashmir. BAL currently has more than 5200 distributors in India. It retains an impressive portfolio of 450+ formulations and more than 115+ technical manufacturing licenses.

