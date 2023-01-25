National

BEST Bus Catches Fire in Mumbai

BREAKING: BEST Bus Catches Fire in Mumbai’s Bandra

BEST Bus Fire
BEST Bus Catches Fire (Picture Courtesy: ANI)

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out inside a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) bus in Mumbai on Wednesday. All passengers, however, are safe and unharmed.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

This is a breaking story. More details are awaited. 




Published Date: January 25, 2023 3:18 PM IST



Updated Date: January 25, 2023 3:22 PM IST





