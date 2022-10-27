Thursday, October 27, 2022
Best Direction at Home to Perform Rituals

Bhai Dooj 2022: The festival of Bhai Dooj is celebrated across the country on the second day of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. On October 27, Bhai Dooj is being celebrated by sisters who apply tilak (kumkum) on the forehead of their brother and pray for his long life and prosperity. Sisters even tie sacred red thread on her brothers’ wrist. Like Raksha Bandhan, this festival also expresses the affection of brothers and sisters towards each other.Also Read – Happy Bhai Dooj 2022 Greetings, Wishes, Text Messages, WhatsApp Status, Facebook Posts to Share

Vastu tips for Bhai Dooj 2022

  1. Though Bhai Dooj Pooja is very simple, if you follow some rituals and Vastu tips, better results can be achieved.
  2. But the most important thing here is in which direction should the brother be facing while applying tilak. It is said that the north, north-west direction for brother is more auspicious. So at the time of Tilak, the brother should face in either north or northwest direction and the sister should face in the northeast or east direction.
  3. While chalk should be made in the northeast for worship. The reason behind it is that it brings immense opportunity to brother.
  4. For tilak, use sandal and betel nuts along with vermillion in the Bhai dooj thali.
  5. Once you apply tika or tilak on his forehead, it is advisable to give black grams, betel leaf or betel nut in the hand of the brother.
  6. You can even give Coconut to your brother. From religious point of view, beetle nuts or leaves and coconut are very auspicious.

Bhai Dooj 2022 Muhurat

According to Drikpanchang, the auspicious time to perform Bhai Dooj tikka ceremony is between 1:09 pm to 3:41 pm on October 27 and the muhurat lasts for 2 hours and 32 minutes. Also Read – Happy Bhai Dooj 2022: Wishes, Quotes, SMS, WhatsApp Status, Images And Greetings to Share With Your Siblings

Also Read – Bhai Dooj 2022: Date, Day, Timing And Shubh Muhurat, Jyotish Speaks – Watch Video





