Best Muhurat For Diwali Shopping

Dhanteras 2022: Shopping lovers! Get ready now. The time has come to go flock to your nearby shopping complexes, malls and jewellery shops and buy things for you and your family this Diwali. According to popular beliefs in the Hindu tradition, buying gold and ornaments on Dhanteras is believed to invite prosperity and good luck into every household. India will celebrate Dhanteras 2022 on October 23.Also Read – Dhanteras 2022: When To Celebrate Dhanteras And Buy Gold

But before going shopping you should also check the auspicious time for the Dhanteras shopping. Also Read – Diwali 2022: 5 Countries That Celebrate Festival Of Lights Other Than India

Dhanteras 2022 date: When to celebrate Dhanteras and buy gold

‘Dhanteras kab hai’ is trending on social media as everyone wants to know when is the right time to buy gold. This year, the Dhanteras festival will be celebrated on October 22 (Saturday) and October 23 (Sunday) as per Drik Panchang. Generally, everyone chooses Dhanteras to invest in gold bars or jewellery. New clothes and utensils for Diwali are also bought on this auspicious occasion. Also Read – Inflation To Impact Gold Sales This Dhanteras, Says World Gold Council. Jewellers Differ

The Auspicious Time To Buy Gold On Dhanteras 2022

The best time to buy gold this Dhanteras is from 6:27 am to 6:03 pm on Sunday, 23 October. Pundits also recommend buying gold between 6:02 pm on 22 October and 6:27 am on 23 October.

On Dhanteras, gold and gold ornaments are not the only items to shop for. You can also purchase silver, utensils, other forms of assets, vehicles, furniture and household items. Any of these items you purchase on this day can help bring good luck and prosperity.

Dhanteras 2022 Date: Shubh Muhurat

Trayodashi Tithi Begins – October 22, 2022 – 06:02 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Ends – October 23, 2022 – 06:03 PM

Pradosh Kaal – October 22, 05:45 PM to 08:17 PM

Vrishabh Kaal – October 22, 07:01 PM to 08:56 PM

Puja Muhurat – October 22, 2022 – 07:01 PM to 08:17 PM