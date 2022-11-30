Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Between Rathwa V/s Rathwa Will Congress Stand A Chance At This Swing Seat?

In 2017, Mohansinh Chhotubhai Rathava of the Indian National Congress won the seat by defeating Jashubhai Bhilubhai Rathwa of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 1093 votes.

Chhota Udaipur Constituency Watch: A home to rich indigenous history and culture, Chhota Udaipur was carved out of Vadodara in 2013. It is one of the 182 constituencies reeling with election vigour . In 2017 assembly elections, the seat was attained by Congress’ Mohansinh Chottubhai Rathava. this is one of the most interesting seats to watch out for as till now has remained a ‘swing seat’ between BJP and Congress.

This is a like a swing seat with BJP and Congress having mixed fortunes over the past years

CHHOTA UDAIPUR ELECTIONS CANDIDATES LIST

  • Rajendrasinh Rathwa  – BJP
  • Arjun Rathwa AAP
  • Rathwa Sangramisinh Naranbhai – Congress

CHHOTA UDAIPUR ELECTIONS 2017 RECAP

In 2017, 4 candidates were contesting for Chhota Udaipur assembly constituency seat. Chhota Udaipur was one of 77 seats won by the Indian National Congress.

Date Of Election: December 1, 2022 (Phase 1), December 5 (phase II)

Date Of Counting: December 8 2022

The term of Gujarat assembly will end on February 18, 2023.




Published Date: December 1, 2022 12:00 AM IST





