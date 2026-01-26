Week of Events Includes Consultations with Providers, Live Education and Special Pricing; Culminating in Official Opening Party on February 5th

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif.

Jan. 26, 2026

Grand Opening Schedule of Events

Monday, February 2 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. is Galderma Aesthetics Day , featuring Dysport ® and Restylane ® . Guests can learn how these products are used to soften lines, restore balance, and enhance facial features while preserving natural expression. Exclusive Galderma injectable pricing will be available only during this event window. Reserve your spot here.

