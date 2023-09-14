Beyond the numbers: Behavioural finance and its impact on your investment decisions

If you are looking to build wealth in the long run, mutual fund investments can be a good strategy. However, despite having access to information and expert advice, investors often make choices that may not be appropriate for their financial interests. This is where behavioural finance comes into play. Here, we will understand the fundamentals of behavioural finance and how it can potentially impact your decisions regarding mutual fund investments.

Basics of Behavioural Finance

What is behavioural finance

Behavioural finance combines the insights from psychology and conventional economic theory to understand how individuals make financial decisions. It acknowledges that investors are not always rational, logical decision-makers. Instead, our financial decisions are frequently influenced by our emotions, biases, and psychological habits.

Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Ltd. has a three-stage investment philosophy termed InQuBe, which is a combination of informational, quantitative, and behavioural edge. You can consider opting by Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund to potentially generate wealth in the long run.

What are some of the key behavioural biases

Understanding some common behavioural biases can shed light on why investors sometimes act irrationally:

1. Overconfidence: Many investors believe they are better at selecting stocks or timing the market than they actually are. This can lead to excessive trading and poor decision-making.

2. Loss aversion: People tend to feel the pain of losses more intensely than the pleasure of gains. This bias can lead investors to hold onto losing investments for too long, hoping theyll bounce back.

3. Confirmation bias: Investors often seek information that confirms their existing beliefs and ignore contradictory evidence. This can lead to a narrow view of investment opportunities.

4. Herd mentality: People have a tendency to follow the crowd, even if it means making questionable investment choices. This herd behaviour can contribute to market bubbles and crashes.

5. Anchoring: Investors sometimes fixate on specific prices or values, even if they have no real significance. This can lead to incorrect decisions.

Impact of behavioural finance on mutual fund investments

Now that weve covered some of the key biases, lets explore how these behavioural tendencies can impact your mutual fund investments:

1. Excessive trading: Overconfidence can lead investors to trade too frequently within their mutual fund portfolio, racking up transaction costs and potentially triggering capital gains taxes. Long-term gains are often undermined by this impulsive behaviour.

2. Avoiding Risk: Loss aversion can make investors overly cautious, favouring low-risk, low-return investments. While its wise to mitigate risk, an excessive fear of losses can result in missed opportunities for higher returns.

3. Ignoring diversification: Confirmation bias may lead investors to put too much money into a single fund or asset class that aligns with their existing beliefs. This lack of diversification can increase portfolio risk.

4. Chasing trends: Herd mentality can cause investors to pile into the latest mutual fund schemes or asset class without considering their own financial goals and risk tolerance. This can result in buying high and selling low.

5. Staying Anchored: Anchoring to a specific price target can prevent investors from selling a mutual fund scheme that has underperformed for an extended period. This can lead to missed opportunities to invest in better-performing options.

How to tackle behavioural biases

Recognizing your own behavioural biases is the first step to becoming a more rational investor. Here are some strategies to help counteract these biases:

1. Self-awareness: Begin by recognizing that you, like all investors, are susceptible to behavioural biases. These biases are often deeply ingrained in human psychology, so recognizing them is the first step toward mitigating their impact.

2. Education: Take the time to understand common behavioural biases such as overconfidence, loss aversion, confirmation bias, and more. Knowing what these biases are and how they manifest in financial decisions can help you identify them when they arise.

3. Set clear investment goals: Define your financial objectives and risk tolerance upfront to avoid impulsive decisions based on emotions.

4. Diversify your portfolio: Spread your investments across different asset classes and mutual fund schemes to reduce the impact of any single investment on your overall portfolio.

5. Regularly review and rebalance: Assess your portfolio periodically to ensure it aligns with your goals. Rebalance, if necessary, but avoid making changes purely based on short-term market fluctuations.

6. Consult a financial advisor: Seeking advice from a professional can provide an objective perspective and help you make informed decisions based on your individual circumstances.

7. Practice patience: Remember that investing is a long-term endeavour. Avoid making hasty decisions in response to market volatility or short-term trends.

To conclude, behavioural finance sheds light on the fascinating ways our psychological biases can impact our mutual fund investments. By understanding these biases and taking initiatives to counteract them, investors can make more logical decisions and enhance their long-term financial well-being. Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund is committed to incorporating these insights into our investment philosophy to help investors achieve their financial goals with confidence.

About Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Ltd.

Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv Limited, has announced its presence in the investment solutions industry. Backed by one of India’s most respected and oldest brands, it offers a host of innovative products and solutions to every Indian. With a future-focused and differentiated investment strategy, its ambition is to help every Indian achieve his/her financial goals.

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

Like this: Like Loading...