Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Bhagalpur Honour Killing Case: Unhappy With Sister

Bhagalpur Honour Killing Case: Enraged over sister’s marriage, the brother allegedly shot dead his own sister in Bihar’s Bhagalpur. The incident took place on Diwali night when the mother of the deceased asked her to visit her at her residence. The deceased who had eloped to get married came home only to be murdered by her own brother late in the evening.Also Read – Bihar: Four People Killed, Nine Injured in Multiple-round Firing in Bihta District

The deceased, Shivani Solanki,  has been identified as a resident of Chandrama Village. Around 9 pm, after receiving a call, Police officials reached the site and sent the body for a post-mortem. According to the locals, Shivani had eloped with her lover a few months back and got married secretly. Since then the family members are not at all happy with her. The family was very embarrassed by the inter-caste marriage. The accused brother, Sohan Lal Singh, shot her dead on Diwali night. He is on the run since the murder. Also Read – 1 Killed, 9 Injured in Separate Firing Incidents by Bike-Borne Assailants in Bihar’s Begusarai

Another Case of Honour Killing Reported In Sitamadhi

In another case of honour killing, enraged over the love affair, the girl’s family thrashed the boy to death. According to the victim’s Uncle, the girl’s family lured the couple to come and visit them and then they brutally thrashed the boy and got them married in a temple. Afterwards, left the couple on the road to die. The boy succumbed to his injuries later. Also Read – Hidden Camera Discovered From Girls Hostel’s Bathroom In Bihar’s Siwan, Probe Ordered





Source link

