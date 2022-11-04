Bhagyashree Shares Video From Hospital Post Husband Himalay Dassanis Surgery Watch

Bhagyashree recently shared a video from hospital post her husband Himalay Dassani’s surgery. She thanked the medical team in her heartfelt post.

Bhagyashree Shares Video From Hospital Post Husband Himalay Dasani’s Surgery – Watch

Bhagyashree Shares Video From Hospital Post Husband’s Surgery: Bhagyashree recently posted a video as she updated her fans and followers about her husband’s operation. The actor took to her Instagram handle to inform fans about Himalay Dassani’s recent shoulder surgery. Himalay was admitted to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital for the surgery which took almost 4.5 hours. Bhagyashree in her post thanked the medical team and doctor for Himalay’s successful operation. She also credited Dr Gautam Tiwari for the post-operation care given to Himalay. The actors’ well-wishers including B-town celebs and netizens showered her with get-well-soon comments.

CHECK OUT BHAGYASHREE’S INSTAGRAM VIDEO FROM HOSPITAL:

BHAGYASHREE THANKS HOSPITAL DOCTORS

Bhagyashree captioned her post as, “Hospital repeat! Major surgery of the right shoulder that took close to 4.5 hours. Fractures heal, tears have to be sutured, refracted tendons need to be clamped…it is important to go to the right doctor at the right time. We were told that he would be fine in one day.. and we didnt believe it could be possible.. but thanks to the medical facilities and post-op care of Dr.Gautam Tawari and his team from @nanavatihospital hubby’s surgery went well.. and now in recuperation.

The reason for sharing this is for people to understand that even in a surgery this big, recovery can be smooth n fast. #shouldersurgery #surgery #operation #hospital #doctor #healyourbody.”

HIMALAY DASSANI GETS BEST WISHES FOR SPEEDY RECOVERY

The actor also shared a video clip capturing moments after and before the surgery. Bhagyashree explained how her husband’s shoulder rotator cuff muscle needed to be stitched back. Sanjay Kapoor comented, “Hope he’s well now take care , speedy recovery to Himalaya @bhagyashree.online.” Yuvika Chaudhary wrote, “Get well soon.” Archana Puran Singh commented, “Get well soon Himi… come back home and then we’ll celebrate 🍾 ✨️ 💕.” Bhagyashree’s followers also wrote their well wishes.

Bhagyashree and Himalay got married in 1990. The actor shot to fame with Sooraj Barjatya’s blockbuster Maine Pyar Kiya.

