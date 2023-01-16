Bhai Ne Karaya Hai Sab…

- Home
Rakhi Sawant confessed that Adil Khan Durani accepted their marriage only because of Salman Khan.
Controversial queen and actress Rakhi Sawant is on cloud nine after Adil Khan Durani announced their marriage on social media. When paps spotted Rakhi and Adil together in Mumbai, they congratulated the couple. Rakhi Sawant then confessed that Adil accepted their marriage only because of Salman Khan as he called him. During the conversation, Adil said that he had a ‘situation’ and needed time to announce his marriage to Rakhi Sawant but when Salman Khan called him, he got clarity.
Rakhi Sawant told paps, “Bhai (Salman) inko bohut pyaar karte hai. Bhai se mile bhi hai. Definitely bhai ka phone toh aaya hi hai inko. Aap jaante hi hai karwaya hi hai (My brother loves him a lot. He has met my brother also. Definitely he got a call from my brother. You know it was done).” She added, “Bhai ke hote huye yeh mana kar sakte hai kya behan ko shaadi ka? Bhai ka phone ayega tabhi toh ho sakta hai na kuch (With brother around do you think he can deny marriage of Salman’s sister? Something could have happened only after my brother’s call).”
When the paparazzi asked Adil about Salman, he said, “He is very nice, he is humble. He told me a few things. I told okay. Aesa kuch nahi hai (There’s nothing like that).” Rakhi added, “Mera bhai Salman ne mera ghar basa diya (My brother Salman helped me settle down).” Reacting to the video, a person commented, “@beingsalmankhan such a gentleman.” Another fan wrote, “Salman (red heart emoji).”
Published Date: January 16, 2023 11:44 PM IST
