Bhakta Charan Das Resigns As Odisha Congress Campaign Committee Chairman After Partys Defeat in Elections

Bhakta Charan Das Resigns As Odisha Congress Campaign Committee Chairman After Party's Defeat in Elections

Breaking News LIVE, June 11, 2024: Vice President of Malawi, Saulos Chilima and nine other people have gone missing after the plane failed to land at a scheduled time on Monday.

Breaking News LIVE, June 11, 2024: Hours after the iPhone maker announced its partnership with OpenAI on Monday (local time), the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, lashed out at Apple, terming it an “unacceptable security violation”, which he said will force him to ban all Apple devices from his companies. Musk, in a series of posts on social media platform X, expressed concern over the protection of user’s information. Calling the integration between the two companies “an unacceptable security violation,” Musk said, “don’t want it.” While speaking of the Lok Sabha Election Results, Former Union Minister and Congress leader Bhakta Charan Das has resigned from the post of Chairman of Odisha Congress Campaign Committee, taking moral responsibility for failure to get the expected number of seats both in Assembly and Parliament elections in Odisha. Vice President of Malawi, Saulos Chilima and nine other people have gone missing after the plane failed to land at a scheduled time on Monday, reported CNN. Stay tuned to this live blog for all the latest updates on national and international event.





