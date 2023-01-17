Bharat Arun Decodes Umran Malik Bowling, Makes A Huge Statement On The Pacer Breaking Shoaib Akhtar Record Of Fastest Delivery

Home

Bharat Arun Decodes Umran Malik’s Bowling, Makes A Huge Statement On The Pacer Breaking Shoaib Akhtar’s Record Of Fastest Delivery

Umran Malik is in the lethal form and the speedster will be seen playing in upcoming ODI series against New Zealand.

Hyderabad: Umran Malik is getting attention from all the cricket fans and cricketers for his fast bowling performance. The pacer was in lethal form during the recently concluded ODI series against Sri Lanka, where he played the first two games out of three. Umran picked up three wickets in the first game as India won that match by 67 runs.

In the second ODI Umran bagged two wickets in seven overs as India won that match by four wickets in Eden Gardens Kolkata. The speedster was not the part of third ODI which India won by 317 runs and made the highest winning ODI World record.

Recently during a conversation with News24 Sports, former India bowling coach Bharat Arun analysed Umran and also had some advice for him on breaking Shoaib Akhtar’s speed record. “Umran Malik is a great find for India. Somebody who bowls 150-plus consistently. He is a huge talent for India and we need to nurture this talent. We have the option of making him a very good bowler for India in the future”, he said.

“For fast bowling, physical fitness and skill is 50-50. He needs to work on both to maximise his potential, with consistency. He needs to work on these both things.

“If you work on your action, your line and length will get better and speed will increase as well. To increase the pace, drills can be helpful and workload monitoring is also important. Any bowler can increase the pace by 5 kmph easily with the kind of work (when questioned if he can break Akhtar’s 161 kmph record). But if someone is bowling 125, can’t make it 150. Some putting 135, can make it 140. Some bowling 140, can make it 145. But you cannot increase too much”, he further added.

Umran Malik is the part of India vs New Zealand series and which will start on January 18 and the first game will be played in Hyderabad.



