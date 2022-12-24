To fight the Coronavirus, the government has included Bharat Biotech’s nasal vaccine in the vaccination program as a booster dose.

Nasal Corona Vaccine: To fight the Coronavirus, the government has included Bharat Biotech’s nasal vaccine in the vaccination program as a booster dose. Soon, through the CoWIN platform, you will be able to log book this international vaccine, although its price has not been revealed yet. Let’s learn what this vaccine will look like and how it can be administered. This vaccine can be given as a booster dose by putting 2 drops each in every nostril. People above 18 years of age who have not received the booster dose can get this vaccine.

The scientific name of this vaccine is BBV154. Later Bharat Biotech named it iNCOVACC.

There were two types of trials going on for the nasal vaccine. The first trials were going on with the two-dose primary vaccine of Corona and the second as a booster dose, which could be applied to people who have taken both the Covishield and Covaxin vaccines.

Phase III human clinical trials of both have been completed. Trials of the two-dose nasal vaccine of Corona were done on 3100 people at 14 places in India.

Trials of the heterologous booster dose were done on 875 people and these trials were done at 9 places in India. In both studies, the participants did not have any problems.

Heterologous booster dose means such a vaccine that even people who have got Covaxin and Covishield will be able to get it.

According to the preliminary results, this vaccine given by nose can generate antibodies to fight the corona in the respiratory system, i.e., windpipe and lungs, which reduces the intensity of the infection and checks its spread. However, further study is also being done.

This vaccine has been made in collaboration with Bharat Biotech and Washington University St. Louis. The Department of Biotechnology, Government of India has done partial funding for this vaccine under the Covid Security Program.

Bharat Biotech’s Joint Managing Director Suchitra Illa said that the development of the first corona vaccine given through the nose is an economical step. This vaccine can also be stored at a temperature of 2 to 8 degrees. This vaccine will be made in the plants of Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, and Maharashtra. The vaccine dose will be given through the nose at a gap of 28 days.



