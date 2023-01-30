Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Enjoys Snowball Fight With Sister Priyanka Chopra In J & K
- Home
- Video Gallery
- Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Enjoys Snowball Fight With Sister Priyanka Chopra In J & K – Watch Video
On Bharat Jodo Yatra finale, Rahul Gandhi addressed Srinagar Rally amid heavy snowfall. The speech happened at the Sher – e – Kashmir cricket stadium in Srinagar.. He was seen enjoying snow with his sister Priyanka Gandhi
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Bharat Jodo Yatra came to an end on January 30 in Srinagar. On Bharat Jodo Yatra finale, Rahul Gandhi addressed Srinagar Rally amid heavy snowfall. The speech happened at the Sher – e – Kashmir cricket stadium in Srinagar. Rally included leaders from Several parties including DMK, BSP, PDP, JMM, NC, CPI, RSP, VCK and IUML. Amid this, the congress leader was seen having a fun time with his sister Priyanka Gandhi. Both of them indulged in a snowball fight. Watch video.
Published Date: January 30, 2023 6:26 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
After U-19 T20 World Cup Glory, Shafali Verma Aims For Senior Trophy With India Women
[ad_1] Home SportsAfter U-19 T20 World Cup Glory, Shafali Verma Aims For Senior Trophy With India Women Led by Shafali...
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy
[ad_1] Home News IndiaAndhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Special Flight Makes Emergency Landing Due To Technical Glitch Andhra's CM...
High Danger Avalanche Alert! Jammu Kashmir Issues Warning For Next 24 Hours In These Districts
[ad_1] Home News IndiaHigh Danger Avalanche Alert! Jammu Kashmir Issues Warning For Next 24 Hours In These Districts Several major...
Virat Kohli Says
[ad_1] Home SportsVirat Kohli Says ‘Hunt For World Cup Starts From February, Not Just In October’; Shares Strong Message India...
Have Exposure Of $70 Billion To Adani Group, Keeping Close Eye On Developments: PNB
[ad_1] Home BusinessHave Exposure Of $70 Billion To Adani Group, Keeping Close Eye On Developments: Punjab National Bank After US-based...
Harmanpreet Kaur Opens Up About India Plans in T20 World Cup
[ad_1] Home SportsHarmanpreet Kaur Opens Up About India’s Plans in T20 World Cup This will be the third time Harmanpreet...
Average Rating