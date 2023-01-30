Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Enjoys Snowball Fight With Sister Priyanka Chopra In J & K

National

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Enjoys Snowball Fight With Sister Priyanka Gandhi In J & K

On Bharat Jodo Yatra finale, Rahul Gandhi addressed Srinagar Rally amid heavy snowfall. The speech happened at the Sher – e – Kashmir cricket stadium in Srinagar.. He was seen enjoying snow with his sister Priyanka Gandhi

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Bharat Jodo Yatra came to an end on January 30 in Srinagar. On Bharat Jodo Yatra finale, Rahul Gandhi addressed Srinagar Rally amid heavy snowfall. The speech happened at the Sher – e – Kashmir cricket stadium in Srinagar. Rally included leaders from Several parties including DMK, BSP, PDP, JMM, NC, CPI, RSP, VCK and IUML. Amid this, the congress leader was seen having a fun time with his sister Priyanka Gandhi. Both of them indulged in a snowball fight. Watch video.




Published Date: January 30, 2023 6:26 PM IST





