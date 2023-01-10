Bhaskar KR Journey From Waiting Tables to Building Puranpoli Empire Impresses Sharks

Shark Tank India Season 2: Meet Bhaskar KR Whose Journey From Waiting Tables to Building Puranpoli Empire Worth Crores is Incredible. Read about it here.

Shark Tank India Season 2: What do you need to build a business of your own? More than the technicalities and the business acumen, one needs a spirit to take risks and never give up to be an entrepreneur. In the latest episode of Shark Tank India Season 2, entrepreneur Bhaskar KR proved the same. Both the sharks and the audience were left amazed to hear about Bhaskar’s extraordinary journey.

The man from Karnataka now runs a food business of crores in his state and in Maharashtra. His brand ‘Bhaskar’s Puranpoli Ghar’ is famous in both Karnataka and Maharastra and he aims to scale it across the country. When sharks asked about how he went on to become this big, he told a story of honesty and simplicity with confidence.

MEET BHASKAR KR, THE MAN WHO DID ODD JOBS BEFORE BUILDING A FOOD EMPIRE WORTH CRORES

Bhaskar revealed that he started by waiting tables and cleaning stuff at a restaurant in Karnataka when he was young. He then did several other odd jobs for around eight years before he finally decided to just open a roadside Puranpoli corner where he would cook Puranpolis himself. When his taste became popular, he slowly scaled up and bought a bigger corner that eventually turned into a shop.

Bhaskar’s Puranpoli Ghar began in Karnataka and there was no going back from there. He now runs several franchises of his brand in the state and has established a stronghold in Maharashtra as well where his brand is a household name today. Bhaskar collaborated with Vittal Shetty and Saurabh Choudhary to scale up his business in Maharashtra and on Shark Tank India Season 2, he asked Rs 75 lakh for 1 per cent equity.

The sharks didn’t give him any funding citing the fact that he is running a fully functional and hugely profitable business himself. Many sharks believed that Bhaskar KR didn’t actually need any investment in such a powerful business and was there to do just some marketing for his brand. However, they appreciated him for his journey. The sharks complimented Bhaskar for his inspiring story and thanked him for setting a great example of a never-giving-up attitude.

