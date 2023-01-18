Bhola Actress Amala Paul Denied Entry in Thiruvairanikulam Mahadeva Temple, Kerala Due to ‘Religious Discrimination’
- Home
- Entertainment
- Bhola Actress Amala Paul Denied Entry in Thiruvairanikulam Mahadeva Temple, Kerala Due to ‘Religious Discrimination’
South actress Amala Paul was asked not to enter inside Thiruvairanikulam Mahadeva temple in Kerala.
Popular South Indian actress Amala Paul has alleged that she was denied entry in the Thiruvairanikulam Mahadeva temple, Kerala. The actress claimed that on Monday that she was allegedly refused ‘darshan’ by temple authorities, citing customs that allow only Hindus inside the premises. But a determined Amala offered her prayers to the deity from the road in front of the temple. Sharing her experience in the temple’s visitors’ register, she wrote “Felt the spirit even though she didn’t see the Goddess”.
Amala continued, “It is sad and disappointing that religious discrimination still exists in 2023. I couldn’t go near the Goddess but could feel the spirit from a distance. I hope there will be a change in religious discrimination soon. The time will come and we all will be treated equally and not on the basis of religion.”
But the temple authorities of the Thiruvairanikulam Mahadeva Temple Trust stated they were only following the temple customs. “Many devotees of other religions have come to visit the temple, but no one knows that. However, when a celebrity comes, it becomes controversial,” said an official.
Thirty-one-year-old Paul is a hugely popular actress in the South Indian film industry with successful hits in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. She will be seen making her debut in Bollywood with Bhola along with Ajay Devgn and Tabu.
Published Date: January 18, 2023 5:05 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Cold Wave Latest Update: Rajasthan’s Churu Records Minus 2.2 Degrees Celsius, Weather to Improve in Delhi From Tomorrow
[ad_1] Home News IndiaCold Wave Latest Update: Rajasthan’s Churu Records Minus 2.2 Degrees Celsius, Weather to Improve in Delhi From...
Radhika Merchant Looks Like Modern-Day Radha in Vibrant Resham Lehenga at Her Mehendi Ceremony
[ad_1] Home LifestyleRadhika Merchant Looks Like Modern-Day Radha in Vibrant, Resham Lehenga at Her Mehendi Ceremony – See Viral Pics...
Shah Rukh Khan Praises John Abraham Amid Rift Rumours:
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentShah Rukh Khan Praises John Abraham Amid Rift Rumours: ‘Deep Respect For Him’ Shah Rukh Khan recently praised...
No Monkey Business Luxury Brand Selling Ski Cap For 40 Thousand Rs EMI Option Available
[ad_1] Home ViralNo ‘Monkey’ Business: Luxury Brand Selling Ski Cap For 40 Thousand Rs, EMI Option Available It would be...
Shubman Gill Hits Maiden Double Century in 1st ODI Against New Zealand
[ad_1] Home SportsShubman Gill Hits Maiden Double Century in 1st ODI Against New Zealand The Gujarat Titans batter achieved it...
Hardik Pandya Becomes Victim of Poor Umpiring Decision in 1st ODI Against New Zealand, Video Goes VIRAL
[ad_1] Home SportsWATCH: Hardik Pandya Becomes Victim of Poor Umpiring Decision in 1st ODI Against New Zealand, Video Goes VIRAL...
Average Rating