Bhoranj BJP s Long Held Citadel Will Hold Ground In 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly Polls?

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: As parties gear up for assembly elections, BJP seems confident of its long-held citadel of Bhoraj. It is a Vidhan Sabha constituency in the Hamirpur district and Lower Himachal region. It is a part of the Hamirpur Lok Sabha constituency. The total number of voters is 75,689 of which 37,178 are male and 38,511 are female voters.

KEY CANDIDATES IN BHORANJ CONSTITUENCY

Anil Dhiman – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Suresh Kumar- Indian National Congress (INC)

Rajni Kaushal – Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

Jarnail Singh – Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)

Pawan Kumar – Independent

PREVIOUS ELECTIONS:

Bhoranj has been a long-held constituency of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In 2017 polls, the voter turnout of the constituency was 65.84 per cent. BJP's Kamlesh Kumari bagged 61.32 per cent votes while INC's Suresh Kumar got 36.22 per cent votes. In 2012, BJP won by garnering 59.51 per cent votes. The winning candidate was Ishwar Dass Dhiman, whereas INC got 36.82 per cent votes through candidate Ramesh Chand.

The constituency had been long ruled by Ishwar Dass Dhiman, who had won the seat for the first time in 2000 and remained MLA till his death in November 2016. This year, his son Anil Dhiman will be contesting from the same constituency. The party is probably planning to gain sympathy votes for him.

IMPORTANT DATES FOR HIMACHAL PRADESH VIDHAN SABHA POLLS 2022:

Date of Poll : 12th November, 2022 (Saturday)

Date of Counting : 8th December, 2022 (Thursday)

Date before which election shall be completed : 10th December, 2022 (Saturday)