InternationalNational

BHS Corrugated India Recognized as One of India’s Best Places to Work in 2024

June 27, 2024
0 30 1 minute read

BHS Corrugated India is proud to announce its recognition as one of the “Best Places to Work” for 2024. This prestigious award highlights the companys commitment to creating a positive, supportive, and engaging work environment for its employees.

The recognition as a “Best Place to Work” is a testament to BHS Corrugated Indias dedication to fostering a culture of trust, respect, and community. The companys commitment to employee development, work-life balance, and overall well-being has been instrumental in achieving this honor. Employees at BHS Corrugated India enjoy ongoing training, diverse benefits programs, and initiatives that support fitness, great culture and a healthy work-life balance.

In a statement from Bijendra Sharma, Managing Director of BHS Corrugated India, commented on the recognition,“I am delighted to express my appreciation to “Best Place to Work” for their exceptional service in conducting our employee & HR survey. Working at BHS Corrugated India has been an enriching journey marked by growth, innovation, and a strong sense of community. Our dedication to creating an outstanding work environment has been significantly enhanced through our collaboration with “Best Place to Work.”

Employees are often valued solely for their productivity rather than their overall contributions. “Best Places to Work” focuses on making employees a priority. The programs philosophy emphasizes creating an environment where employees feel valued and respected. By fostering a culture of appreciation and respect, certified workplaces ensure that employees are motivated and engaged, leading to a more positive and productive work environment.

For more information about the certification program, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

June 27, 2024
0 30 1 minute read

Related Articles

Rs 10 Lakh Reward Declared By NIA On Arrest Of Gangster Goldy Brar

June 26, 2024

Rahul Gandhi’s Powers, Privileges, And Salary As Leader of Opposition In Parliament; All You Need To Know

June 26, 2024

Sony India Unveils ECM-W3 and ECM-W3S Wireless Microphones Redefining Portability in Content Creation

June 26, 2024

Fischer FAZ II Plus – A Powerful Anchor for the Highest Demands

June 26, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow