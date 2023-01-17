Bhubaneswar Innovative Placemaking Makes Hockey World Cup Special

Home

Bhubaneswar’s Innovative “Placemaking” Makes Hockey World Cup Special

As HWC created a city-wide creative energy in the “sports capital of India”, it responded with a handful of urban space renewal initiatives.

Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar, the capital city of state of Odisha attracted international attention by hosting the Men’s Hockey World Cup (HWC) for the second consecutive edition. As HWC created a city-wide creative energy in the “sports capital of India”, it responded with a handful of urban space renewal initiatives. It overhauled the underutilized/ defunct/derelict spaces around the city into productive and functional hubs centered around the demands of the populace – a transformation from static ‘spaces’ to vibrant activated ‘places’.

30+ sites were selected pan Bhubaneswar that would enhance the city’s imageability and add to the experiential value for the citizens as well as the visitors. Daily market plazas, pocket parks, streetscapes, roundabouts and street intersections were major identified categories of public spaces that were designed, managed and executed for rejuvenation within a highly challenging period of 60 days. This collaborative approach set the best practices, a mix of creative heads and city management officials targeted to unearth the potential of public open spaces in city activation. Spaces that were encroached, neglected due to lack of proper access/ sanitation/ lighting, etc. were chosen to be reclaimed. Through this initiative spaces were reborn.

Spaces were cleaned, seating areas were added, indigenous floras were planted, and the places got animated immediately with people using them. Pergolas for shade, additional lighting for safety and other amenities were installed integrating the inherent spirit of the area. An area of more than 8lakh sq. ft have been covered with beautiful context specific artistic paintings, complementing the surroundings, instilling life into dull, mundane public spaces and evoke thoughts. Odisha Lalit Kala Akademi was onboarded along with 28 groups of artists to undertake this mammoth task in a most imaginative manner. The road landscape for around 25kms and near about 15Kms were developed.

Two dedicated sculpture camps were hosted by the city in collaboration with BMC and with funding support from Odisha Mining Corporation wherein 51 spectacular sculptures were crafted and placed strategically based on their theme in different locations throughout Bhubaneswar. Thus the artwork & the sculptures were used as urban markers for aesthetic as well as memory of the place and people. Each artwork – painting & sculpture, both was curated to best fit the context, time & space to make it into a most approachable, enjoyable & legible urban place. HWC 2023 acted as catalytic force to kindle the impetus of this humble initiative for giving back the spaces to the city and its citizens – with whom it belongs, a “place for the people” and “by the people”.



