Bhumi Pednekar Flaunts Hourglass Figure in Hot Boho Corset Bikini, See Sexy Pics

Bhumi Pednekar Flaunts Hourglass Figure in Hot Bikini: Bhumi Pednekar is on a bikini spree these days as she keeps posting smoking hot pics from her Tulu vacation. Her fans are blown away by her viral beach vacations photos that are breaking the internet. Bhumi’s sexy posts in hot beachwear have set the social media on fire. Though, the actor has posed in bikinis earlier as well, but her recent pics are too hot to handle. The Govinda Naam Mera actor posted a sizzling selfie of herself in a boho corset bikini from her New Year holidays. Despite for mostly known for her intense performances, Bhumi is one of the hottest and among the most glamorous actors of B-town.

CHECK OUT BHUMI PEDNEKAR’S VIRAL BEACH VACATION PICS:

BHUMI PEDNEKAR DONS HOT BOHO CORSET BIKINI AT BEACH VACATION

Bhumi, in one of the pictures can be seen taking a selfie as she flaunted her sexy bikini top with plunging neckline. In another post she posted a picture of her hot-toned legs while chilling at the beach. While in the third wide shot she can be seen donning her skimpy boho corset bikini. The actor brings the much-needed oomph factor and sensuality in the pictures as she looks alluring and captivating.

Bhumi will next be seen in The Lady Killer, Meri Patni Ka Remake and Anubhav Sinha’s Bheed, co-starring Rajkummar Rao.

