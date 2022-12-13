Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Bhumi Pednekar Looks Tempting In Silver Shimmery Dress Styled By Rhea Kapoor-Watch

By admin
Bhumi Pednekar has shared some pictures on her Instagram, in which she is seen wearing a silver colored dress with sequin work. In this gorgeous dress, actress looks versatile and glowy. The look was styled by rhea Kapoor. Watch video

Bhumi Pednekar is one of those beauties who has made her name in Bollywood. In the matter of fashion, actress is seen giving competition to everyone these days. She is doing photoshoots in one of the boldest outfits, which are seen matching her personality as well. Recently, the actress has shared her pictures in a dress, the dress will surprise you too. Bhumi Captioned the picture as ‘For the After party’. Actress also Also Mentioned Sonam Kapoor’s Sister Rhea Kapoor as her stylist. Watch Video




Published Date: December 13, 2022 10:53 PM IST





