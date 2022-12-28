Bhumi Pednekar Recalls Her Bold Scenes in ‘Lust Stories’: ‘This is The Most Naked I Can be’

Bhumi Pednekar recently recalled being nervous about her bold intimate scenes in ‘Lust Stories’ in a recent interview.

Bhumi Pednekar on Her Bold Scenes in ‘Lust Stories’: Bhumi Pednekar, who is getting all the accolades for Govinda Naam Mera, recently opened up about her much talked about film Lust Stories. The Netflix anthology film is known for its intimate scenes. The actor opened up about her streamy scenes with Neil Bhoopalam in the Zoya Akhtar directorial. Bhumi revealed how Zoya made her and Neil both at ease during a time when there wasn’t a concept of intimacy coordinators. Deepika Padukone-Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Gehraiyaan (2022) too had lovemaking scenes shot under the supervision of an intimacy director, Dar Gai. Bhumi has enacted bold scenes earlier in Alankrita Shrivastava’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare as well.

Bhumi, in an interaction with Bollywood Hungama said, “When I did Lust Stories, I was nervous. It was a ‘full throttle’ orgasm but at that time, for me intimacy coordinator, we didn’t have that. But Zoya, with the sensitivity with which she took me and Neil through it, because as she said, it is not about ‘you are a girl, and you should feel comfortable when a male co-star needs to”. She further added, “But I was nervous because this is the most naked, I can be in the room full of people. I barely had any clothes on, and we have protection and technically done but still, between Neil and I, we had to sit down and say that these are our boundaries. Just that conversation between your director, you and your co-actor was so important because you are in a moment and it’s no different”.

Bhumi received critical acclaim for her role in Badhaai Do (2022) co-starring Rajkummar role, where she portrays a lesbian character.

