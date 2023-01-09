Bhumi Pednekar Sets Internet On Fire With Her Sassy Bikini Look, Netizens Say Too Hot To Handle
Bhumi Pednekar shared pictures and videos from her vacation in Tulum, Mexico. The star wore steal-worthy looks during the holiday featuring a stunning co-ord set, a stylish bikini and a see-through dress. Watch video to know more details.
Actor Bhumi Pednekar had the best New Year celebrations as she enjoyed a laidback holiday in Tulum, Mexico, with her gang. The Govinda Naam Mera actor jetted off to Tulum, a scenic town on the Caribbean coastline of Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula, to spend the New Year. Today, she took to Instagram to share pictures from her time there with the caption, “My year so far…#Tulum #Vacay.” Later she also posted some bikini pictures in her story, which get viral in no time. netizens loved her look. Watch video to she her recent posts and stories.
Published Date: January 9, 2023 5:13 PM IST
