Bhumi Pednekar wears a tie-and-dye pant saree with a statement-wired blouse and lots of chunky jewellery. Check out the dress’s price here and all about the styling.

Bhumi Pednekar Sizzles in Tie-Dye Pant Saree With Incredibly Hot Blouse – Check The Price (Photo: Instagram/ Bhumi Pednekar)

Bhumi Pednekar in saree: Bhumi Pednekar impressed the fashion police in her latest appearance as she attended a friend’s wedding. The actor wore a pant saree for the function and looked incredibly trendy. Bhumi styled herself in a tie-and-dye Banarasi silk pant saree with metallic embroidery.

Bhumi has been rocking different styles these days. She is taking risks with her fashion choices, rocking unusual patterns, and detailing as part of her styling. The actor teamed up her pant saree with a golden wired blouse. The blouse being the highlight, featured delicate Kashmiri embroidery.

Now, both the blouse and the pant saree are from the designer label Qbki Official. The pant saree, a signature outfit from the label, is priced at Rs 69,500 and is named ‘Neelam’. It is a draped, open palla pant saree in an ink blue tie-dye Benarasi silk that serves as a perfect Indo-western addition to the wardrobe.

Bhumi, to her credit, styles the look with lots of silver, pearl, and antic jewellery. She wears a heavy neckpiece paired with statement silver earrings, lots of antic bangles, and gems. The actress keeps her lipstick shade neutral and glossy and goes for smokey eyes. Bhumi definitely carries this statement look better than most people would. What are your thoughts about this look?



