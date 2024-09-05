Bhumika Group on Path of Strategic Growth: Appoints Siddharth Katyal as CEO to Spearhead the Move

InternationalNational

September 5, 2024
Delhi | NCR, India

Bhumika Group, North Indias leading real estate developer seeking to expand its footprints in Rajasthan and NCR, has announced that it has appointed Mr. Siddharth Katyal as its new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Katyal brings with him 17 years of extensive experience in leadership roles across various industries.

Siddharth Katyal, CEO, Bhumika Group

Prior to joining the Bhumika Group, Mr. Katyal held key positions at Omaxe Ltd., Imperia Structures Ltd., and Earth Infrastructures Ltd. A graduate of Delhi University and a PGDBM from the Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad, he brings with his vast experience and strategic vision to the company. Mr. Katyal will play a crucial role in driving the companys growth and expanding its footprint in the real estate sector.

We are excited to have Siddharth on board as our CEO. His leadership and expertise will be instrumental in steering Bhumika Group towards new heights, especially as we continue to expand our presence in the NCR region,” said Mr. Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, Bhumika Group.

Expressing his enthusiasm about his new role, Mr. Siddharth Katyal stated, “I am honoured to join Bhumika Group at such an exciting time. The company has established itself as a leader in the real estate industry, and I look forward to working with the team to further enhance our offerings and expand our presence in the region.”

Bhumika Group is renowned for its innovative and sustainable commercial projects, and it has a strong presence in Rajasthan and the NCR. The company is committed to delivering excellence and setting new benchmarks in the real estate industry.

