Bibek Debroy, top economist and chairman of the PM’s Economic Advisory Council, passes away at 69

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences. He wrote on X: “Dr. Bibek Debroy Ji was a towering scholar, well-versed in diverse domains like economics, history, culture, politics, spirituality and more. Through his works, he left an indelible mark on India’s intellectual landscape. Beyond his contributions to public policy, he enjoyed working on our ancient texts, making them accessible to the youth.”

Bibek Debroy, top economist and chairman of the PM’s Economic Advisory Council, passed away at the age of 69. He was admitted to AIIMS.

