Bibi Ka Maqbara To Be Revamped By Year End, Here Is Why You Should Add The Mini Taj Mahal In Your Bucket List

You will see beautiful gardens, ponds, fountains, waterfalls in Bibi Ka Maqbara. There is also a very good path here and the walls of its garden are also made high, so outsiders cannot see inside. Watch video for more.

Bibi Ka Maqbara: The Archaeological Survey of India will complete the work of illuminating Bibi Ka Maqbara, a 17th century monument in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad city, by the end of this year. This means that the monument will now have a new look. Well, Bibi ka Maqbara is an iconic and one of the popular monuments in Aurangabad. The specialty of this monument is that it resembles Agra’s Taj Mahal and is often referred to as mini Taj Mahal. It’s this striking resemblance to the Taj because of which the monument draws thousands of visitors here. Watch this video to know more about this enchanting monument and why you must visit it once in your lifetime.



