Big Blow To India As Midfielder Hardik Singh Ruled Out Due To Hamstring Injury
Hardik Singh suffered a hamstring injury during India’s Group D tie against England. he had missed India’s game against Wales too due to the same.
New Delhi: Just a day before their cross-over match against New Zealand, India suffered a huge blow as midfielder Hardik Singh has been ruled out of the ongoing Hockey World Cup 2023 in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela due to an hamstring injury.
“Having rested the youngster for the match against Wales, and subsequent assessment, Hardik has now been ruled out of the Hockey World Cup,” Hockey India said in a statement. Hardik injured himself in the closing stages of the group match against England which India drew 0-0.
The 24-year-old missed India’s 4-2 win against Wales in their final Group D tie. He will be replaced by alternate player Raj Kumar Pal.
“Overnight we had to make the difficult decision of replacing Hardik Singh in the Indian Team for Sunday’s match vs New Zealand and the subsequent World Cup matches,” India head coach Graham Reid said.
Having finished second in Group D, India will take on New Zealand in the cross-over round on January 22 for a place in quarterfinals.
Published Date: January 21, 2023 11:19 AM IST
Updated Date: January 21, 2023 11:32 AM IST
