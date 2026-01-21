Home

Big boost for BJP ahead of Tamil Nadu polls as TTV Dhinakaran-led AMMK rejoins NDA camp

AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran announces his party’s return to the NDA ahead of the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections, aiming to unite opposition forces against the DMK alliance.



Opposition parties breathed a collective sigh of relief on Wednesday as Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazagam (AMMK) supremo TTV Dhinakaran declared that his party has rejoined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The decision to return to the NDA fold was announced by Dhinakaran after he met Union minister and BJP’s Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal on Wednesday in Chennai. “We had differences in the past, but they should not come in the way of achieving the common goal of reinstating people’s government in Tamil Nadu at the earliest,” Dhinakaran said at a press conference after meeting Goyal. “For the sake of that goal we should not let petty issues overshadow the interests of our party and the people of Tamil Nadu. Sacrifices that are done for the sake of the people don’t weaken us,” ANI quoted Dhinakaran as saying.Amid chants of ‘Amma (Jayalalithaa) Naatha’ (Mom, our leader), Dhinakaran added: “Leaders and followers of Amma will have to come together if we have to bring back Amma’s style of functioning to Tamil Nadu.”Welcoming AMMK’s return to the NDA, Goyal said the alliance would continue its fight against the DMK-Congress alliance’s “anti-people policies”. “AMMK has returned to the NDA fold,” Goyal told reporters. “We will continue our fight against anti-people policies of DMK-Congress alliance. Tamil Nadu wants change and people-centric politics,” he added.With AMMK returning to the NDA, the saffron camp in Tamil Nadu is led by AIADMK chief EPS and BJP, with both parties looking to emerge as the principal opposition force in state politics. Opposition parties hope that AMMK’s return to the fold will stop the division of AIADMK votes in elections, specifically in southern districts where Dhinakaran enjoys influence.Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are scheduled to take place in the first half of 2026. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit the state and address an election rally in Chengalpattu district on January 23. Actor Vijay has entered the electoral fray by launching his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) recently and declared that he would be contesting for power.