Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that India’s military will be given Rs 2.19 lakh crore.Union Budget 2026: In a big development from the Union Budget 2026, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that India’s military will be given Rs 2.19 lakh crore. The update is significant as it increases the budget with a massive 21.84 per cent for modernisation in FY2026/27 in the union budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Sunday afternoon. Here are all the details you need to know about what the Finance Minister has said about increased spending on India’s defence capabilities.
What are the major Defence Ministry allocations made by Union Budget?Defence Ministry allocated a budget of Rs 7.8 lakh crore for the year 2026-27, a report by ANI news agency report said. As per the report, Defence forces to get Rs 2.19 lakh crore for modernisation. The Defence Ministry has major projects in the pipeline, like the contracts for Rafale fighter jets, submarines and unmanned aerial vehicles. Read more: Union Budget 2026 big announcement: Custom duty EXEMPTED on life saving drugs
Budget 2026-27 hikes Govt capex to Rs 12.2 lakh crore in big push to infraFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced a capital expenditure of Rs 12.2 lakh crore in the Budget for 2026-27, to boost big-ticket infrastructure projects for growth and jobs in the economy.
Presenting the Budget, the Finance Minister said that an Infrastructure Risk Development Fund would be set up to accelerate the development of big projects. Union Budget 2026: Sensex crashes 1,800 pts, Nifty down 750 as FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents Budget The Finance Minister said that the Budget proposes to deliver a powerful push to infrastructure, including highways, ports, railways and power projects, scale up manufacturing in 7 strategic sectors and create champion MSMEs. (With inputs from agencies)
