Big boost to Aatmanirbharta, DRDO set to build full-scale Model of Ghatak Stealth UCAV as…

The Ghatak is designed as a 12-ton stealth UCAV optimized for operations in high-threat environments.

Ghatak stealth unmanned combat aerial vehicle

New Delhi: In a crucial step in India’s pursuit of indigenous stealth aircraft technology, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE) are all set to begin the construction of a full-scale model of the Ghatak stealth unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV).

The decision to construct the model of Ghatak stealth unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) comes after the Modi government allocated funding for both the Ghatak and the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programs.

Here are some of the key features of Ghatak:

Ghatak can penetrate deep strikes, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions within contested airspace where conventional manned aircraft could face significant risks.

A key feature of the Ghatak UCAV is its Internal Weapons Bay (IWB)

IWB enables it to carry a 1.5-ton payload while maintaining a low radar cross-section (RCS). This capability makes it ideal for precision strikes against high-value targets behind enemy lines

The Ghatak and AMCA programs are closely intertwined. Initially, both received over Rs 400 crores for design and development.

With the AMCA program recently receiving clearance from the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) and a subsequent infusion of ₹15,000 crores, the Ghatak program is also set to benefit.

A portion of this funding will be allocated to fabricate the full-scale 12-ton UCAV.

The Ghatak UCAV will be powered by a 46kN Dry Kaveri engine

The dry form, without an afterburner, is made for unmanned platforms where fuel efficiency and a lower infrared signature are prioritized over raw speed.

The engine will provide the Ghatak with the necessary thrust-to-weight ratio for subsonic missions and enhance its combat endurance, making it a valuable asset for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) and deep-strike missions.

The AMCA represents a fifth-generation fighter, while the Ghatak UCAV provides unmanned combat capabilities.

The Ghatak UCAV is anticipated to include Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) capabilities. This will enable the gun to operate in coordination with manned fighters such as the AMCA or Su-30MKI. In this role, the UCAV can function as a “wingman,” scouting forward, drawing enemy fire, or engaging targets, while the manned aircraft maintains a safe distance.











