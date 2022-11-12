Saturday, November 12, 2022
National

Big Boost To Ukraine As Russian Troops Retreat From Kherson City

This is seen as a big win for Ukrainian President Zelensky as Kherson was the first major urban hub to fall after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into Ukraine.

Ukrainians gather in central Kyiv to celebrate the recapturing of Kherson city (AP Photo)
Ukrainians gather in central Kyiv to celebrate the recapturing of Kherson city (AP Photo)

Ukraine-Russia War Latest updates: Ukraine has regained control over Kherason city as Russian troops were seen retreating from the area on Saturday. This is seen as a big win for Ukrainian President Zelensky as Kherson was the first major urban hub to fall after President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into Ukraine.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky declared Kherson “ours” after Russia withdrew troops from the city. The US hailed it as an “extraordinary victory”.

“As of now, our defenders are on the outskirts of the city. But special units are already in the city,” Volodymyr Zelensky said.

“We see children running to meet us and greeting us,” Andriy Zholob, commander of a medical unit said. “We see attractive, smiling faces, flowers, embroidered towels which we display on our vehicles,” he told AFP.

Latest Updates On Russia-Ukraine War

  1. Advanced units of Ukraine’s armed forces have reached the western bank of the Dnipro river in some parts of the Kherson region.
    UN, Russia hold talks on extending wartime grain deal.
  2. Ukraine’s defence intelligence agency said on Friday that Ukrainian units were entering the southern city of Kherson and told any Russian troops still there to surrender.
  3. Strategic bridge near Ukraine’s Kherson has collapsed, says public broadcaster.
  4. Russia’s defence ministry said on Friday it had completed the withdrawal of troops from the western bank of the Dnipro river in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region.
  5. The US hailed Ukraine’s “extraordinary victory” in recapturing Kherson from the Russians on




Published Date: November 12, 2022 11:27 AM IST



Updated Date: November 12, 2022 11:32 AM IST





