Thursday, November 10, 2022
HomeNationalBIG Companies Owned By The World
National

BIG Companies Owned By The World

admin
By admin
0
46



From Tesla, SpaceX, to The Twitter, 51-year old Musk, who is currently one of the world’s richest person, has many companies under his kitty, which he heads and/or co-founded.

Elon Musk companies: We all know that the 51-year-old is the owner and CEO of Tesla, but he also owns many other innovative companies that made him a successful serial entrepreneur.

Space X: Space X was founded in 2002 by Elon Musk. Space X is an aerospace company that sends satellites and payloads into space.

Tesla: Tesla was initially founded by Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning in 2003, but Musk became the chairman in 2004 by investing $6.5 million. He succeeded Eberhard as the CEO in 2008 after the former decided to step down from the top post.

Tesla Energy: Tesla Energy, a subsidiary of Tesla, is into the development and manufacturing of batteries, solar panels, and solar roofs. This company was incorporated on April 30, 2015.

OpenAI: It is an artificial intelligence company founded by Musk in 2015. It is into research and development of AI with a mission to ensure that AI is used for the benefit of humanity.

Twitter: Twitter is the latest addition to the list of companies under Elon Musk. The ‘Chief Twit’ completed the much-anticipated takeover of Twitter and kickstarted his tenure.

Written by: Keshav Mishra




Published Date: November 10, 2022 5:15 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
2 Students Injured As Scuffle Breaks Out at JNU Campus, Men Seen Walking With Sticks
Next article
HoloKit X turns your iPhone into a $129 AR headset
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

BIG Companies Owned By The World

admin
By admin
0
46



From Tesla, SpaceX, to The Twitter, 51-year old Musk, who is currently one of the world’s richest person, has many companies under his kitty, which he heads and/or co-founded.

Elon Musk companies: We all know that the 51-year-old is the owner and CEO of Tesla, but he also owns many other innovative companies that made him a successful serial entrepreneur.

Space X: Space X was founded in 2002 by Elon Musk. Space X is an aerospace company that sends satellites and payloads into space.

Tesla: Tesla was initially founded by Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning in 2003, but Musk became the chairman in 2004 by investing $6.5 million. He succeeded Eberhard as the CEO in 2008 after the former decided to step down from the top post.

Tesla Energy: Tesla Energy, a subsidiary of Tesla, is into the development and manufacturing of batteries, solar panels, and solar roofs. This company was incorporated on April 30, 2015.

OpenAI: It is an artificial intelligence company founded by Musk in 2015. It is into research and development of AI with a mission to ensure that AI is used for the benefit of humanity.

Twitter: Twitter is the latest addition to the list of companies under Elon Musk. The ‘Chief Twit’ completed the much-anticipated takeover of Twitter and kickstarted his tenure.

Written by: Keshav Mishra




Published Date: November 10, 2022 5:15 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
2 Students Injured As Scuffle Breaks Out at JNU Campus, Men Seen Walking With Sticks
Next article
HoloKit X turns your iPhone into a $129 AR headset
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677