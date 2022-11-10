BIG Companies Owned By The World

From Tesla, SpaceX, to The Twitter, 51-year old Musk, who is currently one of the world’s richest person, has many companies under his kitty, which he heads and/or co-founded.

Elon Musk companies: We all know that the 51-year-old is the owner and CEO of Tesla, but he also owns many other innovative companies that made him a successful serial entrepreneur.

Space X: Space X was founded in 2002 by Elon Musk. Space X is an aerospace company that sends satellites and payloads into space.

Tesla: Tesla was initially founded by Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning in 2003, but Musk became the chairman in 2004 by investing $6.5 million. He succeeded Eberhard as the CEO in 2008 after the former decided to step down from the top post.

Tesla Energy: Tesla Energy, a subsidiary of Tesla, is into the development and manufacturing of batteries, solar panels, and solar roofs. This company was incorporated on April 30, 2015.

OpenAI: It is an artificial intelligence company founded by Musk in 2015. It is into research and development of AI with a mission to ensure that AI is used for the benefit of humanity.

Twitter: Twitter is the latest addition to the list of companies under Elon Musk. The ‘Chief Twit’ completed the much-anticipated takeover of Twitter and kickstarted his tenure.

Written by: Keshav Mishra



