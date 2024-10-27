Big Move by Nitin Gadkari, 380 kilometre expressway to be constructed from Ghaziabad to Kanpur, will benefit …

Home

Once completed, the expressway will improve accessibility from Delhi-NCR to Kanpur and other cities in Uttar Pradesh, bringing significant changes to the state’s traffic flow and industrial landscape.

Ghaziabad: The Modi government is all set to include another important project in the rapidly growing expressway network in Uttar Pradesh. The latest expressway between Ghaziabad to Kanpur promises to make travel in the region easier. Nine districts of the state will gain massively after the completion of this project. The Nitin Gadkari-led Road Transport and Highways Ministry has been implementing various significant projects aimed at enhancing convenience and ease for travelers across the country.

The Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway is a greenfield project initially constructed as a 4-lane highway, with the potential for future expansion to 6 lanes. A notable feature of this expressway is its potential future connection to Jewar Airport in Noida, which would further enhance Kanpur’s connectivity.

All you need to know about Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway:

The 380 km long Greenfield Expressway is being constructed from Ghaziabad to Kanpur

The latest expressway has been named ‘Ghaziabad-Kanpur Expressway’.

This expressway will reduce the distance from Ghaziabad to Kanpur to a great extent.

At present, the journey from Delhi-Ghaziabad to Kanpur takes 7 to 8 hours. Whereas, after the construction of this expressway, this journey will be reduced to just 5.30 hours.

This expressway will connect 9 major districts like Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Unnao, and Kanpur.

After the completion of this expressway, industrial centers will also be established in these districts.

In the expressway plan, special areas are being identified for industries, which will promote regional development.

The Modi government plans to complete the project by 2026, according to the media reports. Once completed, the expressway will improve accessibility from Delhi-NCR to Kanpur and other cities in Uttar Pradesh, bringing significant changes to the state’s traffic flow and industrial landscape.











