Home

News

Big push toward Atmanirbharta, Indian Army inducts indigenously manufactured ‘Asmi’ machine pistols, it can…

‘Asmi’ can be customised for specific operational needs and rapidly produced to meet Army requirements, ensuring flexibility and supply chain reliability.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

New Delhi: In a major push towards ‘Atmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) initiative, the Indian Army has reportedly inducted 550 units of the ‘Asmi’ machine pistols into the Northern Command. The Asmi machine pistols are indigenously made and developed by Colonel Prasad Bansod of the Indian Army in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). It has been manufactured by Lokesh Machines in Hyderabad.

The induction is seen as a major achievement and a significant milestone in India’s defence manufacturing which highlights the country’s progress towards self-sufficiency in critical defence technology.

Asmi Machine pistols are designed for close-quarter battles and specialised operations. This pistol is both compact and robust.

In a post on X Tuesday, the Army said it had inducted 550 “Asmi” machine pistols into the Northern Command to fulfil its commitment to enhance “Atmanirbharta”, or a self-reliant India.

The post said the Asmi pistol was a robust, compact and reliable weapon designed for close-quarter battles and specialised operations. Its unique semi-bullpup design allows for single-handed operation, both as a pistol and a submachine gun, it added.

Here are the features of the indigenously developed weapon:

Asmi” machine pistols are compact and can quickly manoeuvre in confined spaces. This pistol is ideal for close-quarters battle (CQB) environments where speed and agility are crucial.

High firing rate: The ‘Asmi’ can deliver a high rate of fire, which is critical for suppressing enemy positions in close encounters.

The ‘Asmi’ features a unique semi-bullpup design, allowing it to perform effectively as both a pistol and a submachine gun. This versatile build enables single-handed operation, making it especially valuable for rapid response in high-intensity combat situations.

With an effective range suited for CQB and urban operations, ‘Asmi’ provides reliable accuracy for engagement at short to medium ranges, enhancing soldier effectiveness in diverse operational scenarios.

The pistols can withstand rugged conditions, ‘Asmi’ is robust and highly reliable in various weather and terrain conditions, ensuring consistency in performance even in challenging environments.

‘Asmi’ can be customised for specific operational needs and rapidly produced to meet Army requirements, ensuring flexibility and supply chain reliability.

To recall, earlier this year, the firm delivered 550 9x19mm calibre Asmi submachine guns to the Indian Army’s Northern Command. Besides the Army, several state police forces, the National Security Guard (NSG), the Assam Rifles, and the Border Security Forces (BSF) have shown an interest in Asmi.











