NationalPolitics

Big tension for China as this Indian eagle is keeping an eye from Andaman to Lakshadweep, its name is…

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email November 19, 2024
0 91 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Big tension for China as this Indian ‘eagle’ is keeping an eye from Andaman to Lakshadweep, its name is…

The GSAT-20 is loaded with KA-band technology and 32 user beams specifically to monitor the Bay of Bengal, The Indian Ocean, and the Arabian Sea, including Andaman-Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
gsat 20
Big tension for China as this Indian ‘eagle’ is keeping an eye from Andaman to Lakshadweep, its name is…

In a major strategic move, India has successfully launched its advanced communication satellite, GSAT-20 (GSAT-N2), into space aboard Elon Musk’s SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket. The satellite has reached its planned orbit and is functioning well, now under the control of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The launch took place at Cape Canaveral, Florida. GSAT-N2 is highly significant for India, with substantial strategic implications.

Unparalleled Surveillance Across Indian Seas

The GSAT-20 is loaded with KA-band technology and 32 user beams specifically to monitor the Bay of Bengal, The Indian Ocean, and the Arabian Sea, including the Andaman-Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands.

The satellite has eight narrow spot beams dedicated to the Northeast region, while 24 wide beams cover the rest of the country.

It is worth noting that the satellite enhances India’s ability to monitor potential threats, specially from China and Pakistan.

Primary Purpose of GSAT-20

The GSAT-20 also supports India’s Smart City Mission by boosting communication infrastructure and data transmission capabilities. It also strengthens military radar systems with its KA-band technology.

About KA-Band Technology

KA-band falls under the electromagnetic spectrum’s microwave range, with a frequency of 27 to 40 GHz. It has a wavelength of 1.1 to 0.75 cm. It provides internet speeds and broader communication coverage.

Challenges: Signal quality may degrade in heavy rain or high humidity.

Why Launched Through SpaceX’s Falcon-9?

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chose SpaceX’s Falcon-9 rocket because of its capability to lift heavy weights, as the the GSAT-20 satellite is very heavy due to its payloads, which surpass the capacity of India’s indigenous GSLV Mark-3 rocket.

Revolutionising Satellite Communication

With its KA-band technology, GSAT-20 assures to provide high-speed broadband connectivity, enabling faster internet speeds for smoother OTT streaming and downloads. Additionally, it sets the stage for future interplanetary missions.





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email November 19, 2024
0 91 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

John Cockerill to Showcase Cutting-Edge Technologies at METEC India 2024

November 19, 2024

Bridging Organic Farming to Markets: Join BIOFEST 2024 in Bangalore on December 27-28, 2024 for Networking, Market Linkages, and Recognition

November 19, 2024

autoX ‘Best of 2024’ Awards Winners Revealed: These are the Top-10 Machines of the Year

November 19, 2024

FICCI FLO Trade Connect: A Platform for Women Entrepreneurs to Display Their Cutting-Edge Products and Services

November 19, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow