Home

News

Big tension for China as this Indian ‘eagle’ is keeping an eye from Andaman to Lakshadweep, its name is…

The GSAT-20 is loaded with KA-band technology and 32 user beams specifically to monitor the Bay of Bengal, The Indian Ocean, and the Arabian Sea, including Andaman-Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Big tension for China as this Indian ‘eagle’ is keeping an eye from Andaman to Lakshadweep, its name is…

In a major strategic move, India has successfully launched its advanced communication satellite, GSAT-20 (GSAT-N2), into space aboard Elon Musk’s SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket. The satellite has reached its planned orbit and is functioning well, now under the control of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The launch took place at Cape Canaveral, Florida. GSAT-N2 is highly significant for India, with substantial strategic implications.

Unparalleled Surveillance Across Indian Seas

The GSAT-20 is loaded with KA-band technology and 32 user beams specifically to monitor the Bay of Bengal, The Indian Ocean, and the Arabian Sea, including the Andaman-Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands.

The satellite has eight narrow spot beams dedicated to the Northeast region, while 24 wide beams cover the rest of the country.

It is worth noting that the satellite enhances India’s ability to monitor potential threats, specially from China and Pakistan.

Primary Purpose of GSAT-20

The GSAT-20 also supports India’s Smart City Mission by boosting communication infrastructure and data transmission capabilities. It also strengthens military radar systems with its KA-band technology.

About KA-Band Technology

KA-band falls under the electromagnetic spectrum’s microwave range, with a frequency of 27 to 40 GHz. It has a wavelength of 1.1 to 0.75 cm. It provides internet speeds and broader communication coverage.

Challenges: Signal quality may degrade in heavy rain or high humidity.

Why Launched Through SpaceX’s Falcon-9?

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chose SpaceX’s Falcon-9 rocket because of its capability to lift heavy weights, as the the GSAT-20 satellite is very heavy due to its payloads, which surpass the capacity of India’s indigenous GSLV Mark-3 rocket.

Revolutionising Satellite Communication

With its KA-band technology, GSAT-20 assures to provide high-speed broadband connectivity, enabling faster internet speeds for smoother OTT streaming and downloads. Additionally, it sets the stage for future interplanetary missions.











