Big trouble for China as acquisition of new powerful Russian bomber by India may put all Chinese cities in...

New Delhi: India today shares a very good relationship with Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised India as a “great power” and a “natural ally,” reaffirming the strength of India-Russia relations, which he described as deeply rooted in mutual trust and historical ties. “We are developing our ties with India in all directions. India is a great country. It is a leader in terms of economic growth among large economies, with its GDP posting an annual growth of 7.4 per cent,” he said, adding that India’s ascent among global superpowers is well-deserved, supported by its rapid economic development and strategic vision.

Russia has been offering India its most powerful bomber, the Tu-160. Notably, at present India does not have any bomber aircraft. If this aircraft comes to India, it will be able to launch bombs, hypersonic missiles, supersonic missiles, or cruise missiles.

Tu-160 is a long-range bomber. It can penetrate deep into enemy territory, bomb the target, and return safely – all very quietly.

Here are some of the key features of Tu-160:

The Tupolev Tu-160 “Blackjack” bomber is also known as the “White Swan.”

The Tu-160 is a supersonic variable-sweep wing heavy strategic bomber

It is designed by the Tupolev Design Bureau of the Soviet Union in 1970.

Its first flight took place in December 1981. Since 1987, it has been continuously deployed in the Russian Aerospace Forces.

A total of 9 test planes of the Tu-160 bomber were produced.

Since 2016, there have been 16 aircraft in the Russian Air Force’s Long Range Aviation branch.

Russia plans to incorporate 50 new TU-160M bombers into its military.

It is flown by four people: a pilot, co-pilot, bombardier, and defensive systems officer. This aircraft is 177.6 feet long.

Its wingspan is 182.9 feet. The height is 43 feet. The empty weight of the plane is 110,000 kilograms.

It can fly at a maximum speed of 2220 km/hr at an altitude of 40,026 feet.

Typically, it flies at a speed of 960 km/hr. It can fly up to a range of 12,300 km in one go.

The TU-160 can fly carrying a bomb weighing 45,000 kg in its belly. It has two rotary launchers inside. Each launcher can store 6 Raduga Kh-55SM/101/101/555 cruise missiles or 12 AS-16 Kickback short-range nuclear missiles.











