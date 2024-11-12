Home

Big trouble for Pakistan, China, Bangladesh, India signs major defence deal with Russia for Pantsir air defence system, it can…

The Pantsir air defence system is a cluster of mobile, multi-channel, short to medium-range surface-to-air missile

New Delhi: What can be termed as a major boost to India’s air defence capabilities, the Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Russian aerospace and defense company Rosoboronexport for the supply of Pantsir mobile air defence system to India. The MoU between India and Russia was signed in Goa at the fifth India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission (IRIGC) Subgroup meeting in Goa.

The Pantsir system is a versatile and advanced air defence platform that integrates both missiles and guns to provide multi-layered protection against a wide range of aerial threats. The system is designed to defend key assets such as military bases, airports, and industrial sites, reinforcing India’s air defence units.

Here are some of the key features:

The defence system is an anti-aircraft artillery systems, integrating both missile and gun capabilities on a single platform.

The system is capable of protecting military installations from aerial threats, including drone attacks, and precision-guided munitions.

The system combines missile and gun weapons, a short reaction time and the ability of a combat vehicle to conduct reconnaissance and engagement of air targets in motion.

Pantsir-S1 air defense missile and gun system (ADMGS) is designed for air defence of small-sized military, administrative and industrial facilities and areas against fixed- and rotary-winged aircraft, cruise and short-range missiles, and precision munitions as well as for strengthening air defense units against massive air attacks.

Under the MoU, the two sides will co-develop variants of the Pantsir system as part of India’s attempts to increase self-reliance in defense manufacturing. According to media reports, Russia will offer India the latest version of the system.











