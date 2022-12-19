Actress Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot’s relationship has been a topic of Bigg Boss season 16 and everyone has been constantly trying to figure out what’s their status.

Bigg Boss 16: 5 Times Shalin Bhanot Proved ‘Toxic’ Friend For Tina Datta

Bigg Boss 16: Actress Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot’s relationship has been a topic of Bigg Boss season 16 and everyone has been constantly trying to figure out what’s their status. While Tina has been very vocal that he is only a friend and that no love or liking happens this fast. She has also said that her care towards him is a friend. Both of them have indulged in nasty fights over time, and it’s only getting worse. While Shalin is getting aggressive, Tina has been vocal about his aggression and her disagreement over it.

Yesterday even Priyanka Chahar Choudhary was seen discussing Shalin’s violent behavior and pointed out that he used to hit his ex-girlfriend. Now in all this rage, we spotted 5 times when Shalin Bhanot proved as a Toxic friend for Tina Datta.

1 WHEN TINA BECAME THE CAPTAIN

As a friend, all Shalin could do after Tina became the captain was be happy and celebrate that moment with her. Instead, when Tina was sharing her happiness with Vikas, Shalin was seen giving her a guilt trip. He tried not to let her enjoy her achievement.

2 SUGGESTED TINA TO USE RANI’S DEMISE AS REASON FOR CAPTAINCY

When Tina’s pet dog Rani passed away, Tina broke down. As a friend, Shalin did try to soothe her but at the same time gave her a low-on-humanity suggestion. He asked her to use Rani as a reason in front of Gautam to become the captain. But, Tina refrained from this dirty behavior.

3 COMPARISON WITH SOUNDARYA

Shalin has on multiple occasions tried to compare Tina with Soundarya. In spite of learning from Datta that she doesn’t like it, he used Soundarya to even make Tina jealous. Tina has been vocal that such things don’t affect her personally but as a friend, she would expect some decent behavior from Bhanot.

4 CHARGING AT TINA AND THROWING LIGHTER AT HER

Shalin crossed limits by throwing a lighter aggressively at Tina and getting into a dirty fight post that. He even brought her deceased pet Rani’s name in that fight. Not only this he even ran charging at her. Then conveniently twisted his actions! Tina didn’t make a fuss about this and proved her friendship here.

5 WHEN TINA WAS INJURED

Remember when Tina got her ankle injured? Firstly, Shalin pressed her ankle and he didn’t stop in spite of her crying in pain and asking him multiple times to leave. Later, leaving her aside in pain he indulged into a huge fight with MC Stan. As a friend the fight could’ve been pushed ahead but taking care of Tina at that moment was necessary.

As we glance through all these, Tina definitely has a toxic friend in the house that she is trying to get away from his aggression and manipulation.



