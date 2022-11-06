Sunday, November 6, 2022
HomeNationalBigg Boss 16 Abdu Rozik Gets Miffed With Archana Gautam Calls Her...
National

Bigg Boss 16 Abdu Rozik Gets Miffed With Archana Gautam Calls Her Stupid

admin
By admin
0
51


‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant Archana Gautam and captain Abdu Rozik again got into a heated argument as she refused to listen to his orders.

Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik Gets Miffed With Archana Gautam, Calls Her Stupid
Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik Gets Miffed With Archana Gautam, Calls Her Stupid

Bigg Boss 16: Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam and captain Abdu Rozik again got into a heated argument as she refused to listen to his orders. In the latest promo, it was seen that Abdu is upset with Archana because she is sleeping in the morning. He asks her to leave the bed but she is not ready. Shiv Thakare goes into her room and says: “You have to follow Abdu’s orders. He is the captain of the house.”
She replies: “He just keeps barking all the time.” This infuriates him even more and he tells her: “Not me you are a stupid dog.” He tells everyone that this is not a time to sleep and he only asks Archana not to sleep in the morning but she is not ready to listen to him.

Earlier also he had an argument with Archana because she lied about Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia saying she is sleeping but later Abdu finds out that Nimrit is working.

This doesn’t go well with Abdu. He loses his calm and decides to punish her by locking her up in jail.




Published Date: November 6, 2022 7:43 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
NCAA: Cade Flores ‘questionable,’ Shane Menina set to return for Arellano
Next article
At least 9 injured in Philadelphia shooting after multiple people started firing at a crowd
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

Bigg Boss 16 Abdu Rozik Gets Miffed With Archana Gautam Calls Her Stupid

admin
By admin
0
51


‘Bigg Boss 16’ contestant Archana Gautam and captain Abdu Rozik again got into a heated argument as she refused to listen to his orders.

Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik Gets Miffed With Archana Gautam, Calls Her Stupid
Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik Gets Miffed With Archana Gautam, Calls Her Stupid

Bigg Boss 16: Bigg Boss 16 contestant Archana Gautam and captain Abdu Rozik again got into a heated argument as she refused to listen to his orders. In the latest promo, it was seen that Abdu is upset with Archana because she is sleeping in the morning. He asks her to leave the bed but she is not ready. Shiv Thakare goes into her room and says: “You have to follow Abdu’s orders. He is the captain of the house.”
She replies: “He just keeps barking all the time.” This infuriates him even more and he tells her: “Not me you are a stupid dog.” He tells everyone that this is not a time to sleep and he only asks Archana not to sleep in the morning but she is not ready to listen to him.

Earlier also he had an argument with Archana because she lied about Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia saying she is sleeping but later Abdu finds out that Nimrit is working.

This doesn’t go well with Abdu. He loses his calm and decides to punish her by locking her up in jail.




Published Date: November 6, 2022 7:43 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
NCAA: Cade Flores ‘questionable,’ Shane Menina set to return for Arellano
Next article
At least 9 injured in Philadelphia shooting after multiple people started firing at a crowd
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677